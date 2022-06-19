Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the central government.

The 1.6-km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel will ease the traffic movement for commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

According to a PMO release, the aim is to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being built at Pragati Maidan, hence facilitating convenient participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes held there.

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

Two cross tunnels have been built beneath the main tunnel road to assist traffic passage from either side of the parking lot, which is a unique feature of the Tunnel.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses – four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg, according report.