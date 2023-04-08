Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the Union Government's commitment to fulfilling the dreams of the people of Telangana during a visit to the state on April 8. He warned against the corrupt elements in society and those who believe in dynasties and family rule.

The Prime Minister stated that the Union Government's motto of "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, and Sab Ka Prayas" alone can realize the dream of true democracy envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various rail and road projects worth over 11 thousand crore rupees. He said that these projects will bring ease of travel, ease of living, and ease of doing business to Telangana and benefit its people.

Among the projects inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid were the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar electrification and doubling project, redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station, 13 new MMTS services, construction works of AIIMS Bibinagar, and six national highway stretches.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati at the Secunderabad Railway Station. The train, which stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore, will reduce the traveling time from over 11 hours to 8 hours and 30 minutes.

During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with students and loco pilots and shared their joy.

The events were attended by Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railway Minister Aswani Vaishnav, and Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy.