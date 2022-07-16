Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, July 16.

“The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth,” PM Modi posted from his official handle on Friday.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1547943677372530688?s=20&t=PylMaZQ7MQUf6cH3q-mynA

According to reports, the 296-kilometer, four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway was constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) at a cost of approximately Rs 14,850 crore.

The project was launched in April 2017 by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2020 and the construction was completed in 28 months.

The expressway originates in Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot and connects with Agra Lucknow expressway in Etawah.

The expressway has reduced travel time to Delhi from Chitrakoot by 40% and that one could reach Delhi in six hours against 10 hours earlier.