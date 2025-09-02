PM Modi: Insult to my mother is insult to all mothers, sisters and daughters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 2, strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made against him and his late mother during a Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress event in Bihar last week, calling it an insult to all women of the country.

Speaking virtually at the launch of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, PM Modi said, “Mother is our world, our self-respect. My mother, who lived for 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother but to all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.”

The Prime Minister said he was deeply pained and expressed confidence that the people of Bihar shared his grief. He added that his mother had separated from him so that he could dedicate his life to serving “crores of mothers” across the nation.

During the same event, Modi praised the Bihar government for launching the Jeevika Nidhi initiative, which aims to empower women by providing affordable loans to self-help groups and reducing dependence on microfinance institutions that charge exorbitant interest rates.

The initiative will operate entirely on a digital platform, with 12,000 community cadres equipped with tablets to ensure transparent fund transfers. Around 20 lakh women from across Bihar are expected to benefit.