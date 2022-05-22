Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday interacted with Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team of the badminton champions 2022, who shared their experiences from the campaign.

At the Thomas Cup campaign in 2022, India won gold by defeating Indonesia. India won the finals 3-0 over 14-time champions Indonesia, capping off a historic victory.

While hosting the victorious Thomas Cup team, Prime Minister Modi said, “I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat. You have done it. There was a time when we were so behind in these tournaments that no one would know here,” to the players backing of the country’s premier.

PM Modi added, "The 'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players".

Modi praised Kidambi Srikanth, a senior player, for carrying the responsibility of leading the Indian challenge, particularly in his final game of the tournament.

Srikanth talked about the great feeling among the player about being recognised by PM Modi in such a proud way.

“I can very proudly say that no other athlete in the world can boast about this, sir. Only we have this privilege of talking to you immediately after winning. First of all, thank you so much, sir,” Srikanth said. “Athletes will be proud to say that we have the backing of our prime minister,” he added.

"It's been a happy moment for us because we won Thomas Cup after 73 yrs. There was pressure during the quarter-finals as we knew if we lose, we won't get the medal. We were determined to win throughout the various phase, Badminton player HS Prannoy also stated during interaction with PM Modi.