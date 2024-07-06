Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for an early visit to India, emphasizing the commitment to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a telephonic conversation, PM Modi congratulated PM Starmer on his electoral victory, marking the Labour Party's return to power after 14 years of Conservative rule. Both leaders underscored the historic ties between India and the UK and reaffirmed their determination to deepen bilateral cooperation across various fronts, reports ANI.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office highlighted their discussions on enhancing economic ties and promoting closer people-to-people connections. PM Modi acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community in the UK's social, economic, and political spheres.

"We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good," PM Modi tweeted, expressing optimism for future collaborations.

PM Starmer, a former barrister and Labour Party leader since 2020, pledged in his inaugural address to prioritize national unity and initiate transformative changes to "rebuild Britain." Both leaders agreed to maintain regular communication to advance shared interests and address global challenges.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated PM Starmer on social media, emphasizing the potential for positive and constructive collaboration to bolster the India-UK partnership across all sectors.