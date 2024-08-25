Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned crimes against women as an "unpardonable sin," insisting that those responsible should face severe consequences. This statement comes in the wake of widespread protests over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

Speaking at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Modi emphasized the importance of not only empowering women but also ensuring their safety. “The safety of our mothers, sisters, and daughters is a top priority. I have highlighted this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort, and I fully understand the anguish and anger of our women,” Modi said.

He further addressed the political parties and state governments, asserting, “Crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Those guilty should not be spared, and any form of negligence by institutions like hospitals, schools, or the police should be strictly addressed.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks come as the nation reels from the shocking case of the trainee doctor, whose body was discovered with severe injuries at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation, with the primary suspect, Sanjoy Roy, currently in judicial custody until September 6.