Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll-out 5G services in India on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress event. During the launch, he will be present at the event.

According to its official website, India Mobile Congress (IMC) is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

In a previous statement, the Department of Telecom, or DoT, stated that the first wave of the rollout of the high-speed 5G internet would take place in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last week downplayed apprehensions over the radiation impact of 5G. “The radiation from 5G is much below the WHO-recommended levels,” he said.

The minister mentioned that a 5G lab has been established at IIT-Madras during an interactive session with students and added that the Centre has ordered telecom operators to improve the quality of their service.