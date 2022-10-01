Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones.

At the IMC 2022 conference, the prime minister launched 5G services in a few localities.

Over the following few years, the services will gradually encompass the entire nation.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035.

The fifth generation, or 5G, service, which can handle ultra-high-speed internet, is anticipated to unleash new economic prospects and societal advantages, acting as a transformative force for Indian society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the telecom industry to work with the MSME sector to reduce the costs of hardware manufacturing and build a robust manufacturing network.

“This would help in creating jobs and opportunities for small & medium businesses," the PM said.

"The Prime Minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. But with 5G, India has created a new history. “With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time”, he remarked.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the benefits of 5G go beyond just making daily tasks easier and instead have the potential to completely transform society.