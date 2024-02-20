Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the inauguration and groundbreaking of a series of transformative projects amounting to a staggering Rs 32,000 crore for the region of Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives, spanning various sectors from healthcare and education to transportation and energy, mark a significant stride towards bolstering the socio-economic landscape of the region.

Among the highlights of the event was the inauguration of the first Electric Train in the valley, alongside the commencement of the train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station. Particularly noteworthy was the commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, featuring the innovative Ballast Less Track (BLT) technology, promising a smoother and more comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Prime Minister Modi also took the occasion to distribute appointment orders to approximately 1500 newly recruited government officials, emphasizing the government's commitment to bolstering administrative infrastructure and efficiency in the region.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed profound confidence in the latent potential of Jammu and Kashmir, pledging to realize the aspirations of its people through the vision of 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'. He reiterated his determination to fulfill the dreams of the populace, affirming, "Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years."

Reflecting on the region's transformation, PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role played by the revocation of Article 370 in paving the way for comprehensive development. He emphasized the shift from a narrative of conflict to one of progress and prosperity, stating, "Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings, and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward."

The event also saw the presence of notable dignitaries including Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and prominent BJP leaders Ravinder Raina. Sinha commended the remarkable reduction in terrorism incidents, citing a significant 75% decrease, and highlighted the resurgence of normalcy in the region.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attributed the positive trajectory to the end of appeasement politics and the empowerment of marginalized communities. He emphasized the strides made in securing the rights of various segments of the populace, heralding a new era of inclusivity and progress.