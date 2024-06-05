On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. The launch took place on June 5, a day that commemorates the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. This year's theme, "Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience," underscores the critical need to restore and protect land resources.

Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, planted a peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. This act symbolizes the campaign's dedication to nurturing nature and promoting sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet today at around 11:30 am in Delhi. Following this, NDA leaders will convene at Prime Minister Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg at around 3:30 pm. Key political figures such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are expected to participate in the NDA meeting.

Simultaneously, the Opposition INDIA bloc will also hold a meeting in the national capital at around 6 pm. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are preparing strategies for their future political agendas.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha election votes concluded on Tuesday, revealing a significant shift in the political landscape. The BJP won 240 seats, falling short of its previous tally of 303 seats from 2019. The Congress showed substantial growth, securing 99 seats. The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, crossed the 230-seat mark, providing strong competition and defying initial predictions.

Despite securing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will need to depend on coalition partners to form a government, as it fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark. This marks the first time since 2014 that the BJP did not achieve an outright majority on its own, necessitating collaboration with parties such as JD(U) and TDP.