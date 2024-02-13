Prime Minister Narendra Modi anounced the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' on Tuesday aimed at promoting solar power and sustainable development. The initiative plans to illuminate one crore households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity every month. The ambitious project involves an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, as announced by the prime minister.

To ensure affordability, the government plans to provide substantial subsidies directly to people's bank accounts and offer highly concessional bank loans. PM Modi emphasized that the citizens would not bear any cost burden. The scheme will integrate all stakeholders through a National Online Portal.

To encourage widespread adoption, urban local bodies and panchayats will receive incentives for promoting rooftop solar systems in their respective areas. Modi highlighted that the initiative would contribute to increased income, reduced power bills, and employment generation.

The prime minister urged residential consumers, especially young individuals, to support the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' by applying through the official portal: https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

The announcement reflects the government's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and ensuring sustainable progress across the nation.