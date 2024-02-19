Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay a visit to West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and meet the women from Sandeshkhali who raised allegations of sexual violence against TMC leaders. This was stated by the state's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Adhikari said preparations are being made for PM Modi's visit. The dates for his visit will be finalised by the Prime Minister’s Office, added Adhikari.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the Prime Minister will visit Barasat in North 24 Parganas on March 7.

Suvendu Adhikari is also visiting Sandeshkhali on Tuesday after the Calcutta High Court granted him permission. He said he will go there along with four to five MLAs.

He approached the court after police stopped him from going to the unrest-hit village twice last week.

The BJP’s state unit slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Sandeshkhali issue on Monday and alleged that "goons" were "hunting down" Hindu women and sexually assaulting them.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee claimed that houses of women, who alleged sexual assault by local TMC leaders, were being looted after giving news interviews.

Her statement came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke on the unrest in Sandeshkhali and said "an incident was made to happen". She blamed it on the BJP for having it scripted along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).