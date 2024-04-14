In a scathing critique of the Congress party's election manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at Rahul Gandhi's ambitious pledge to eliminate poverty with a single stroke. Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Modi ridiculed Gandhi's promise, questioning the feasibility and sincerity behind such lofty claims.

Mockingly referring to Rahul Gandhi as "Congress ke shehzade" (prince of the Congress), Modi expressed disbelief at the notion put forth by the Congress leader. "The entire country was surprised when he announced that he would eradicate poverty with one stroke," remarked Modi, adding, "Will anyone trust someone like this?"

The Prime Minister further lambasted the Congress for what he perceived as an insult to the impoverished population. "Before 2014, they ran the government with a remote and now he is saying that they got a 'jhatke wala mantra' (quick spell)… Isn't this an insult to the poor? What is he even saying?" Modi questioned.

Rahul Gandhi's pledge, made during a public rally in Rajasthan, included transferring ₹one lakh to the account of one woman from every poor household in the country if the Congress wins the upcoming elections. This promise, along with other key proposals in the party's manifesto, has drawn both attention and criticism.

Among the notable commitments outlined in the Congress manifesto are plans to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts within the central government, ensuring a national minimum wage of ₹400 per day, providing legal guarantees for Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste Census, and abolishing application fees for government examinations and posts.