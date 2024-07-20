Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari, a renowned agriculturist from Odisha. Pujari, 74, passed away on July 20 in Cuttack following a heart attack.

In a tweet, PM Modi highlighted Pujari's significant contributions to agriculture, particularly in promoting organic farming practices and preserving indigenous seeds. He praised her work in enhancing sustainability and protecting biodiversity, noting that her efforts would be remembered for years to come.

"She was also a beacon in empowering the tribal communities," Modi added, acknowledging Pujari's role in uplifting marginalised groups.

Pained by the passing away of Smt. Kamala Pujari Ji. She made a monumental contribution to agriculture, particularly boosting organic agricultural practices and protecting indigenous seeds. Her work in enriching sustainability and protecting biodiversity will be remembered for… pic.twitter.com/GUupabkQ9m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2024

Pujari, born in Patraput village in Koraput district, gained international recognition for her work in organic farming and the preservation of indigenous paddy varieties. She was credited with preserving over 100 varieties of paddy, as well as numerous types of turmeric and cumin.

Known for her grassroots approach, Pujari often traveled barefoot to villages, educating farmers, especially women, about organic farming techniques and the use of organic fertilizers. Her dedication to sustainable agriculture earned her the Padma Shri award in 2019.