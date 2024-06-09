Narendra Modi took oath of office for an unprecedented third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. The swearing-in ceremony took place on June 9 at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

After leading the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi's return to power captured global attention. The ceremony was a grand spectacle, with over 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign leaders from various nations, who graced the occasion.

Security measures were ramped up across the capital, with major hotels and routes placed under tight surveillance to ensure a smooth and safe event. Delhi was on high alert as it prepared to welcome leaders from SAARC countries and other international delegates.

As the nation eagerly awaited the swearing-in of its new government, all eyes were on Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Prime Minister Modi took the helm for another five-year term, promising to build upon his vision for a stronger, more prosperous India.

Follow India Today NE's live blog highlights for the behind-the-scenes insights, and coverage of this momentous occasion.