PM Modi Oath Ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for third term
Aparmita Das | Guwahati | Updated Jun 10, 2024 07:56 IST
NDA Govt Formation, Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan for his third consecutive term.
Narendra Modi took oath of office for an unprecedented third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. The swearing-in ceremony took place on June 9 at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
After leading the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi's return to power captured global attention. The ceremony was a grand spectacle, with over 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign leaders from various nations, who graced the occasion.
Security measures were ramped up across the capital, with major hotels and routes placed under tight surveillance to ensure a smooth and safe event. Delhi was on high alert as it prepared to welcome leaders from SAARC countries and other international delegates.
As the nation eagerly awaited the swearing-in of its new government, all eyes were on Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Prime Minister Modi took the helm for another five-year term, promising to build upon his vision for a stronger, more prosperous India.
Follow India Today NE's live blog highlights for the behind-the-scenes insights, and coverage of this momentous occasion.
Updates to this blog have ended.
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Updates to this blog have ended.
Nitish Kumar says country will reach new heights
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JDU supremo Nitish Kumar said that the country will reach new heights under the NDA government. He wrote on X, "congratulations and best wishes to respected Narendra Modi ji on taking oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the able leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, the country will reach new heights of development and Bihar will also get full support in its development."
Yogi Adityanath congratulates PM Modi, Cabinet and State ministers
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated PM Modi. He wrote on X, “Congratulations to all the honourable people who took oath as ministers in the central government today! Under the revolutionary leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, your devotion to the people, devotion to the nation, efficiency and hard work will prove helpful in realising the resolution of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Vishvakt Bharat'. All the resolutions of Amritkaal will be fulfilled. I wish you all a bright tenure."
Jyotiraditya Scindia says development of every state, every person is PM Modi's 'sankalp'
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BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Indian economy is moving ahead and the development of every state and every person is PM Modi's 'sankalp', after he was sworn in as Union Minister in the new Narendra Modi government.
NDA MPs arrive for dinner at JP Nadda's residence
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BJP chief JP Nadda has hosted a dinner for all new elected MPs at his residence.
Foreign dignitaries pose for photo with PM Modi
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Foreign dignitaries who attended the ceremony posed for a photo with PM Modi after the ceremony concluded. The dignitaries include the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; the Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda'; and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.
Swearing-in ceremony concludes
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The swearing-in ceremony of all Union Ministers in the new NDA government has concluded. A total of seventy-two ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath.
Pabitra Margherita takes oath
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Pabitra Margherita, BJP MP from Assam, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
George Kurian takes oath
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George Kurian, BJP leader from Kerala, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Murlidhar Mohol takes oath
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BJP MP from Maharahstra's Pune, Murlidhar Mohol takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Nimuben Bambhaniya takes oath
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BJP MP from Gujarat, Nimuben Bambhaniya, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Harsh Malhotra takes oath
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Harsh Malhotra, BJP MP from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma takes oath
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Senior BJP leader from coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Raj Bhushan Choudhary takes oath
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Raj Bhushan Choudhary, BJP MP from Bihar, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Tokhan Sahu takes oath
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BJP leader from Chhattisgarh, Tokhan Sahu, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Savitri Thakur takes oath
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Savitri Thakur, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Sukanta Majumdar takes oath
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Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP leader from West Bengal, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Raksha Khadse takes oath
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MP from Maharashtra, Raksha Khadse takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Durga Das Uikey takes oath
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Durga Das Uikey, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
Ravneet Singh Bhittu takes oath
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Ravneet Singh Bhittu, the BJP leader from Punjab, takes oath as a Minister of State in the new NDA government.
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