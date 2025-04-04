Congress MP and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 4, for maintaining silence over the 26 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods.

"At a time when the Indian economy is in trouble, the PM has started his 'maun vrat'. Opposition leaders are protesting today, asking him to break his silence," Gogoi told reporters outside Parliament.

Gogoi emphasised that the new tariffs would have significant negative consequences for India's economic sectors. "These tariffs will negatively impact our small industries, MSMEs, agrarian economy... Why doesn't PM Modi speak on this? Where is he?"

The Congress leader drew contrasts between Modi's approach and that of leaders from other affected countries. "Leaders from other countries have given their explanation. They have even condemned these tariffs for their country. But why doesn't PM Modi speak on this?"

Gogoi further alleged that the BJP-led government resorts to divisive politics when facing economic challenges. "It shows that when this government is on a backfoot during the situation of economic crisis, they do politics of polarisation," he stated.

The US tariffs were announced by President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday, prompting opposition parties to stage protests near Parliament's Makar Dwar. Several opposition MPs have also filed motions to discuss what they describe as deteriorating US-India relations and the economic impact of the new trade measures.