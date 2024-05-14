Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election affidavit revealed that he owns moveable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, possesses Rs 52,920 in cash and does not own a land, house or car.

He files his nomination papers from the Varanasi parliamentary seat for the Lok Sabha elections on May 14 after which the affidavit came to light.

The affidavit further shows that PM Modi's taxable income doubled from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that he owns two accounts in the State Bank of India. While he has Rs 73,304 deposited in the Gandhinagar branch of SBI, the Varanasi branch of SBI has only Rs 7,000. PM Modi also has four gold rings worth Rs 2,67,750.

PM Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP chief JP Nadda when he had gone to the Varanasi district collectorate to file his nomination.

PM Modi was also accompanied by his four proposers -- Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, Lalchand Kushwaha, Baijnath Patel and Sanjay Sonkar.