Speaking out against the Congress-National Conference combination in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan is pleased with their manifesto for the Assembly election.

PM Modi remarked, "The Congress-National Conference alliance is being applauded in Pakistan," while speaking at a polling rally in Katra. Pakistan has shown its open support for their manifesto and is extremely satisfied with it."

PM Modi's reaction was triggered by comments from Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who suggested that both the Congress-NC alliance and the Pakistani government shared a similar stance on Article 370. The Prime Minister used this to accuse the Congress and NC of promoting Pakistan's interests in India.

While the National Conference has consistently advocated for the restoration of Article 370, the Congress, on the other hand, has mainly focused on restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, without explicitly mentioning Article 370 in its manifesto.

This exchange comes in the context of political campaigns and election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, where the issue of Article 370 remains a sensitive and divisive topic.