Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Septemeber 21 offering his praise for the historic Women's Reservation Bill. In his speech, he described the recent passage of the bill as a "golden moment of India's Parliamentary journey."

He stated, "Yesterday was a golden moment of India's Parliamentary journey. All the members of this House deserve that golden moment...Yesterday's decision and today when we cross the last mile after Rajya Sabha (passing of the Bill today), the transformation in the face of women power of the country, the trust that will be formed will emerge as an unimaginable and unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights. I can feel this."

The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, which proposes 33 per cent representation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 20 with 454 members voting in favor and two against it. The eight-hour debate saw the participation of 60 members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on the bill, which was the first to be passed in the new Parliament building.

The bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. It will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is therefore unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha election in 2023.