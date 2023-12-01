Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed hosting COP33 in India in 2028. PM Modi made the proposal while speaking at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Friday.

He said, "India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028."

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), referred as COP28, is currently taking place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12.

As a special gesture by the UAE, PM Narendra Modi was given the honour of speaking at the Ceremonial Opening of the summit, which will discuss issues regarding climate change in the coming days.

"Today, from this forum, I announce one more pro-planet, pro-active and positive initiative - Green Credit initiative...," PM Modi told the world leaders.

He also stated that India's goal is to bring down the emissions intensity by 45 per cent till 2030 and also said the country has decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50 per cent.

"We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070," he noted.

PM Modi will also attend three other high-level events on the sidelines of the summit. Bilateral meetings with some leaders, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is also expected to take place.

The COP28 conference brings together heads of state, government ministers, scientists, climate activists, and other stakeholders from around the world to discuss and take action on climate change. The key themes of the conference include fast-tracking the energy transition and slashing emissions before 2030, transforming climate finance, putting nature, people, lives, and livelihoods at the heart of climate action and mobilising for the most inclusive COP ever.