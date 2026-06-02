PM Modi raises Northeast security concerns; Myanmar vows action against militants

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing on Monday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Myanmar's territory would not be allowed to be used against India's security interests as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The assurance came during Min Aung Hlaing's five-day visit to India, his first since assuming the presidency following Myanmar's recent parliamentary elections.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed cooperation in trade, defence, energy, connectivity, health, education and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Both leaders also stressed the importance of expediting key connectivity projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Prime Minister Modi raised concerns over armed groups operating near the India-Myanmar border and highlighted the impact of cross-border insurgent activities, military operations and refugee movements on communities living in India's northeastern states.

Misri said the Myanmar president reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring that Myanmar's territory is not used for activities inimical to India's security interests.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing peace process in Myanmar, including efforts to bring various ethnic groups together and promote stability in the country. Modi reaffirmed India's support for Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity while emphasizing the importance of dialogue and inclusive engagement.

Responding to questions on detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Misri said the issue was discussed in the broader context of Myanmar's peace and reconciliation process.

India and Myanmar share a 1,640-km border spanning several northeastern states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Security cooperation and border management remain key pillars of the bilateral relationship.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had also met Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday to discuss issues relating to bilateral ties and regional security.

Officials said the visit reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deepen cooperation and strengthen their long-standing partnership for regional stability, connectivity and economic growth.