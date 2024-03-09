In an address at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal' event held in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the Gorkha community. PM Modi stated the significance of North Bengal, renowned for its tea, as he unveiled numerous projects aimed at fostering development and prosperity in the region.

"North Bengal serves as a vital gateway to the Northeast and facilitates crucial business links with foreign nations," remarked PM Modi, highlighting the strategic importance of the area. He highlighted his administration's dedication to enhancing infrastructure, particularly in the realm of transportation, by vowing to improve train speeds, thus ensuring equitable progress across the nation.

Reflecting on historical neglect, PM Modi lamented the post-Independence disregard faced by Eastern India. However, he affirmed his government's commitment to harnessing the region's potential as a catalyst for national growth.

"I stress the importance of providing basic amenities such as electricity, access to banking services, and clean tap water to uplift the lives of our mothers and sisters," declared the Prime Minister, underscoring his administration's focus on grassroots development.

Taking aim at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, PM Modi accused it of perpetuating corruption and neglecting the welfare of the people of Bengal. He condemned the alleged irregularities in the state's ration system and the misuse of funds allocated for schemes like MGNREGA, asserting that those responsible would be held accountable.

"The entire nation stands in solidarity with the victims of atrocities in Sandeshkhali," PM Modi said.