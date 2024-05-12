During a public rally in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a heartfelt gift on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day. Two young individuals presented him with a portrait of his late mother, Heeraben Patel, eliciting gratitude from the Prime Minister.

Expressing his appreciation, PM Modi emphasized the reverence for mothers in India, stating that while the West celebrates Mother's Day, Indian culture holds mothers in high regard every day of the year. He acknowledged the significance of mothers in Indian culture, highlighting the worship of Ma Durga, Ma Kali, and Bharat Mata throughout the year.

During the rally, PM Modi requested the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portraits of his mother, which were brought as gifts by the two young individuals. He instructed them to ensure that the addresses of the gift presenters were noted on the back of the paper.

The portraits depicted touching moments between PM Modi and his late mother. One portrayed PM Modi sitting at his mother's feet, while the other depicted them seated together, with his mother's hands resting on his shoulders, symbolizing their close bond.