In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Vladimir Putin conferred Russia’s highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

The award was announced in 2019.

While accepting the award, the Prime Minister dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia. He further stated that the recognition illuminates the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

This award was instituted over 300 years ago. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award.



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