Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Russia, was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Moscow. The visit, which began on Monday, marks the occasion of the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, held at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Upon landing at VNUKOVO-II International Airport, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who extended a rare gesture of hospitality by accompanying the Indian leader to The Carlton Hotel in the same car.

At the hotel, a large gathering of the Indian diaspora eagerly awaited PM Modi's arrival. Waving Indian flags and holding posters of the Prime Minister, the crowd chanted "Modi Modi" to express their enthusiasm. PM Modi took the time to greet and interact with them, shaking hands and meeting with children who were thrilled to see him.

Artists dressed in traditional Indian attire performed at the hotel to celebrate the Prime Minister's visit, adding to the festive atmosphere.

PM Modi expressed his optimism about the visit, stating, "I look forward to further deepening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations." This visit underscores the strong and ongoing relationship between India and Russia, built on mutual respect and strategic interests.

The Indian Prime Minister's schedule includes high-level discussions with President Putin, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.