Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 18. Additionally, a book showcasing stamps from various countries, all honouring the respected deity, was also released.

This significant event precedes the grand consecration ceremony of the temple scheduled for January 22nd, where PM Modi will be the esteemed chief guest.

The stamp collection comprises six unique designs that encapsulate various aspects of Lord Ram's narrative and the temple's architecture. The elements featured include the temple itself, the sacred Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and the surrounding sculptures. Each stamp is a tribute to key figures and symbols from Lord Ram's story, such as Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri. The stamps are further embellished with gold leaf detailing, particularly around the sun rays and the Choupai, adding a touch of splendor to the collection.

The accompanying book spans 48 pages and showcases the global reverence for Lord Ram through stamps issued by over 20 countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and even organizations like the United Nations. This compilation aims to highlight Lord Ram's influence on various societies worldwide.

The upcoming Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Mandir is expected to be a mega event, drawing over 7,000 attendees, including politicians, celebrities, industrialists, and saints. The release of these stamps and the book not only honors the cultural and religious significance of the Ram Temple but also underscores its international appeal and the anticipation surrounding its inauguration.