Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme in Varanasi on Tuesday, June 18. This installment will benefit over 9.26 crore farmers, with a total disbursement amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore.

The event, organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government, marks PM Modi's first major public engagement in his third term. The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year to land-holding farmers, distributed in three equal installments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Since its programme began, the scheme has disbursed over Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers. With the release of the 17th installment, the total disbursement will surpass Rs 3.24 lakh crore.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the significance of the event during a press conference, noting that the funds will be disbursed by the Prime Minister with a single click from Varanasi. The event will see the participation of around 2.5 crore farmers across the country, along with 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs).

In addition to the PM-KISAN installment release, PM Modi will distribute certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will work as para-extension workers to support and guide fellow farmers. As of now, over 34,000 Krishi Sakhis have been certified out of a targeted 70,000.

Several Union Ministers will also be visiting 50 KVKs to interact with farmers and raise awareness about various government schemes. They will distribute certificates to trained Krishi Sakhis, who have received extensive training in agricultural practices.

Later in the day, PM Modi will participate in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and perform puja and darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

This event underscores the government's commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring the benefits of various schemes reach them without the involvement of middlemen, maintaining transparency in the process.