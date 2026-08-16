PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16 paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his leadership, vision and contribution to the country.

Remembering Vajpayee on his ‘Punya Tithi’, Modi described him as an “extraordinary statesman” whose life was devoted to national service. He said Vajpayee’s words and work continued to inspire generations.

“His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us,” Modi said in a post on X.

Vajpayee, one of the BJP’s most prominent leaders and the party’s first prime minister, was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924. He died in New Delhi on August 16, 2018, aged 93.

During his political career, Vajpayee served as prime minister three times and was known for his emphasis on governance, infrastructure development and welfare policies. His tenure also included major developments in India’s nuclear and strategic programmes.

Sunday marked the eighth death anniversary of the former prime minister.