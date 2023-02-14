Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 paid homage to the heroes of Pulwama, who were killed in a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.



PM Modi said that the bravery of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019 inspires us to build a strong and developed India.



PM Modi tweeted, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."



"I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter. Their deeds will never be forgotten by the nation. In the fight against terrorism, their bravery and indomitable courage will always be an inspiration."

40 CRPF members gave their lives in the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in the south Kashmir district. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force launched an airstrike against terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation.



The pre-dawn strike on the largest Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan was carried out by a fleet of Mirage 2000 deep-penetration fighter jets aided by other Indian Air Force assets. The strike was carried out by a Mirage 2000 multi-role aircraft because of its ability to accurately "pin-point" targets. The operation also made use of a number of other IAF assets and platforms, first inside Pakistan following the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Maulana Yosuf Azhar, also known as Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was in charge of the terror camp at Balakot. It was on a hilltop in thick forest, far from any civilians.



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