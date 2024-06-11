Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 11 requested his supporters to remove the suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from their social media properties, stating that the message of being united as a family has been effectively conveyed.

The Prime Minister took to his official X handle to thank people for giving the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, adding the usage of the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ tag gave him ‘a lot of strength.’

He wrote, “Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation. With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties.”

Furthermore, PM Modi assured his supporters that the bond of a family (Parivar) established through the extensive use of the suffix across social media would strive even after the display name has been removed from their handles.

“The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken,” he added.

It may also be mentioned that the Prime Minister has also revamped his official X account with a new display profile picture and header.