Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed remarks made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding his admiration for the Indian leader. Modi clarified that while Musk expressed support for him, his broader allegiance lies with India itself.

The interaction between Modi and Musk took place during a meeting in New York last June, where Musk had publicly stated his admiration for the Prime Minister. Modi, however, stressed that Musk's support extends to the nation as a whole, stating, "The first thing saying that Elon Musk is a supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India."

Responding to inquiries about Tesla and Starlink's potential entry into the Indian market, Modi expressed a welcoming stance towards investments from any quarter. However, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that products are manufactured by Indian hands, thereby generating employment opportunities for the country's youth.

"I want investment to come to India. It doesn't matter who has invested money, (but) the sweat put into the work must be that of our own people," Modi asserted. He stressed the need for products to reflect the ethos of India, aligning with his vision of fostering employment opportunities domestically.

Modi's remarks coincided with reports from Reuters suggesting Tesla's exploration of suitable locations for showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai, signaling its intention to commence sales in the Indian market later this year. Musk himself confirmed plans to visit India later this month, including a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Reflecting on his prior engagements with Musk, Modi reminisced about their meeting in 2015, during which Musk canceled prior commitments to accompany the Prime Minister on a factory visit. Modi highlighted Musk's visionary approach, citing his firsthand experience of witnessing Tesla's operations.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to electric vehicle companies to invest in India, citing the nation's rapid progress in the sector. He noted a significant increase in electric vehicle sales, from 2,000 units in 2014-15 to 12 lakh units in 2023-24, underscoring India's burgeoning market potential.