Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the response and preparedness for Cyclone Remal, which is expected to make landfall at midnight between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for significant weather disturbances in Tripura.

From May 26-27, Tripura will experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with lightning, according to the IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph, is predicted for the South, Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala, Khowai, and West districts. North and Unakoti districts are also expected to witness heavy rainfall.

The situation is forecasted to worsen from May 27-28, with extremely heavy rainfall anticipated in Gomati and Sepahijala districts. Other regions, including South, Dhalai, Khowai, North, Unakoti, and West districts, will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and squally winds. From May 28-29, light to moderate rains will persist, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall predicted for North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts. The remaining districts will likely experience thunderstorms with lightning.

The IMD has urged residents to remain vigilant and follow the warnings and advisories issued by local authorities. Preparations should include securing homes and livestock and gathering emergency supplies in anticipation of prolonged power outages and potential flooding.

In response to the impending cyclone, Eastern Railway has established helpline numbers at Howrah and Sealdah stations and implemented various safety measures. These include the activation of a disaster management team, round-the-clock monitoring of control rooms by senior officers, regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations, and continuous liaison with the Meteorological department.

Sealdah helpline numbers are 033-23508794 (DOT) and 033-23833326 (Auto Phone).

Flight operations between Kolkata and Agartala have been suspended, with all arrivals from Kolkata canceled until 9 am on May 27. Other flights from Delhi, Bangalore, and Guwahati to Agartala are operating normally. Updates on air traffic will be provided as the situation develops.

Cyclone Remal is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, with gusts up to 135 kmph, and make landfall around 11 pm on Sunday near Khepupara in Bangladesh and Sagar Islands in West Bengal.