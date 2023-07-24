Amid the nationwide uproar over Manipur violence, the opposition alliance INDIA demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a comprehensive statement on sexual atrocities in the violence-hit state of Manipur at Parliament.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh taking a dig at the saffron party took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Parliament did not function for the 3rd day because of the continued refusal of the Modi Govt to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion. INDIA parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and indeed of our country. Why is the PM running away from speaking inside the House?



Also Read: Deeply pained: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence, says ‘no one will be spared’

Parliament did not function for the 3rd day because of the continued refusal of the Modi Govt to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion.



INDIA… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 24, 2023

Further, the opposition also said that a discussion on the issue can take place only after PM Modi's statement on Manipur.

On the otherhand, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said “The country demands that the Govt and PM Modi should speak on the issue of Manipur."

Earlier on July 20, PM Modi broke his silence on Manipur violence after a video of two women being paraded by a mob in Manipur surfaced on July 19.

The Prime Minster in a strongly worded statement said that the chief ministers of all states should take serious note of their security preparedness and provide safety and protection to the women and children of the state.

Expressing pain over the heinous attack against the women in Manipur, the PM said that the guilty won't be spared.

"It is a dark and abominable act that has no place in our society. The perpetrators behind this gruesome act will not be spared", PM Modi said ahead of the Monsoon session.