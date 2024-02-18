In an address at a party event in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that foreign countries are already extending invitations for visits in July, August, and September, signaling confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power for a third consecutive term. The Prime Minister's remarks come mere weeks before the general elections, underscoring international anticipation surrounding India's political landscape.

"The elections are yet to happen but I already have invitations from foreign countries for July, August, and September. What does this mean? It means that other countries are also confident of the BJP government returning to power. They also know 'Aayega toh Modi hi'," Prime Minister Modi stated emphatically, encapsulating the global sentiment towards his leadership.

Emphasizing the BJP's ambitious electoral goals, PM Modi rallied party leaders and workers towards achieving a historic mandate. "Today, the opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 (seats)," he declared, igniting fervor within the party ranks.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of undermining India's security forces and fostering confusion within its ranks. He condemned the Congress's skepticism surrounding the surgical strike and the Balakot air strike, asserting that such actions aimed to erode national morale.

"Congress's biggest sin was that they did not back away from breaking the morale of our security forces...they raised questions about the surgical strike by our security forces. When the surgical strike happened, they asked for proof...Congress is very confused," PM Modi remarked, highlighting the party's internal disarray.

Reflecting on India's diplomatic achievements under his tenure, Prime Minister Modi touted significant advancements in foreign relations, particularly with Arab nations. "When I took oath in 2014, many of our critics said that what experience does Modi have outside a state...Recently I visited UAE and Qatar. The world is seeing how our relations with many countries are strong," he noted, underscoring the nation's growing global stature.

Furthermore, PM Modi celebrated India's economic milestones, citing the nation's ascent to a 3-trillion-dollar economy under his government's stewardship, a testament to its robust growth trajectory.