PM Modi says India’s health infrastructure strengthened in recent years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 9, said India’s health infrastructure has significantly strengthened in recent years, highlighting the government’s focus on preventive and holistic healthcare.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People”, the prime minister said fulfilling the aspirations of citizens forms the foundation of the Union Budget and reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Modi stated that the country is moving towards a preventive and comprehensive healthcare model, with hundreds of new medical colleges being opened across various districts.

He also highlighted the expansion of healthcare services through schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandir to improve access to medical facilities in rural areas.

The prime minister added that India’s traditional systems of wellness such as Yoga and Ayurveda are gaining increasing recognition across the world.

Emphasising the growing importance of the care economy, Modi said the rising global demand for caregivers is creating new skill-based employment opportunities for lakhs of young people in the country.