Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced at the floor of the Parliament that the third term of the BJP-led NDA government is not far off.

While addressing the Note of Thanks at the Lok Sabha today, PM Modi said that he can see the mood of the country and that the BJP-led NDA will cross 400 seats, while the BJP itself will get 370 seats.

"The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also tore into the Congress during the address as he said that the grand old party never had any trust in the capaiblity of the country. He also said that Congress considered itself as rulers and the public as someone lesser and smaller.

"Congress' mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also said that Congress has been caught in 'cancel culture', in a reference to the party's decision to oppose several government schemes.

"Congress is stuck in cancel culture. We say Make in India, they say cancel, We say Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Congress says cancel. We say Vocal for Local, Congress says cancel. How long will you keep harbouring so much hatred, you are trying to cancel even the country's achievement?" PM Modi said.

PM Modi further took a dig at the Congress and said that it seems that they have vowed to remain in opposition for decades.

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time. For several decades you were sitting here (in the treasury benches), but now you have resolved to stay there (opposition benches) for several decades. The people will bless you and keep you there. You will achieve greater heights and will be soon seen in the public galleries (of the House)," said PM Modi.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Jharkhand for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. PM Modi said, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Congress' shop on verge of closure in its attempt to launch same product again and again)".