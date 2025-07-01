PM Modi skipping Manipur, ducking Trump row before 5-nation trip: Congress jabs ‘frequent flier’

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation foreign tour, the Congress launched a sharp political attack on Wednesday, accusing the PM of “running away” from critical national issues, including the prolonged Manipur crisis, allegations related to Operation Sindoor, and controversial claims by US President Donald Trump.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to social media platform X, calling Modi a “Super Premium Frequent Flier PM” embarking on an “8-day, 5-nation jaunt” at a time when the country is grappling with pressing concerns.

“When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going,” Ramesh wrote, accusing the PM of evading accountability on at least four key issues “agitating the nation.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister’s tour beginning July 2 will include visits to Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia, with participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil being a key highlight.

However, Congress alleged the trip is ill-timed. Ramesh claimed that Modi has “never visited Manipur” since the outbreak of violence, even as the state remains under deep distress. He also referred to revelations attributed to a senior defence official, suggesting India suffered reverses during the early days of Operation Sindoor due to decisions taken at the highest level.

The remarks, reportedly made by India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, have since been denied by the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, which said the comments were “quoted out of context” and misrepresented in media reports.

Ramesh further alleged that Modi is avoiding addressing former US President Donald Trump’s claims that he helped secure a ceasefire between India and Pakistan by leveraging a trade deal. Trump’s repeated assertions, though unverified, have stirred diplomatic discussions in recent weeks.

Adding to the list, the Congress leader highlighted the failure to bring to justice the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack, even after over 70 days, despite suggestions of their involvement in earlier attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg.

The Congress party has regularly criticised the Prime Minister for choosing international engagements over domestic accountability, particularly in relation to the ethnic and communal violence in Manipur, which has continued for over a year.

As Modi prepares to engage with the Global South and strengthen India’s presence on the world stage, the Opposition’s allegations are expected to feature prominently in the political discourse back home.