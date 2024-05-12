In a fiery speech delivered at a public meeting in Hooghly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing them of promoting violence and hindering development initiatives in West Bengal. Modi emphasized the importance of his government's 'Har Ghar Jal' (Water to Every Household) initiative while condemning TMC's alleged support for a 'Har Ghar Bomb' scheme, insinuating a culture of violence perpetuated by the opposition party.

Addressing a crowd gathered in Hooghly, Modi criticized TMC for what he termed as "destroying society, law and order, and unity in India." He highlighted recent incidents of violence and expressed concern over the safety of women and children, particularly in the Sandeshkhali area where TMC goons allegedly threatened women to protect culprits.

The Prime Minister underscored the contrasting ideologies between his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC, stating, "While BJP focuses on development through initiatives like 'Make in India,' TMC indulges in divisive politics with slogans like 'Break in India'." Modi accused TMC of prioritizing power over the welfare of the people, alleging that the party resents the construction of the Ram Mandir and disregards the sentiments of the Hindu community.

In an effort to garner support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi highlighted his government's initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens, including the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which provides financial assistance for installing solar panels on rooftops. He also reiterated the BJP's commitment to developing port infrastructure in Bengal, despite alleged obstruction by the TMC.

The Prime Minister concluded by urging voters to support the BJP in the upcoming polls, framing the election as a battle of ideologies. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the crowd and emphasized the importance of their blessings.

The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are scheduled for the fourth phase of voting on May 13, covering eight constituencies. With the BJP aiming to expand its presence in the state, the elections are poised to be a crucial battleground for political dominance.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP made significant gains in West Bengal, winning 18 seats compared to TMC's 22. The Congress and Left parties faced a setback, with minimal representation in the state's parliamentary seats.