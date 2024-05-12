Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a rally at Barrackpore on Sunday, accusing the state government of marginalising Hindus during the TMC's tenure.

PM Modi suggested that the enthusiasm among the crowd indicated a stronger mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) than in 2019.

He alleged that the TMC had made bomb manufacturing a cottage industry in Bengal and had intimidated those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', hindering the celebration of Ram Navami. He further claimed that the TMC, Congress, and Leftists were engaging in 'Vote Jihad' against the BJP.

PM Modi also mentioned controversial remarks by TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who had stated that Hindus would be drowned in the Bhagirathi River. Lastly, PM Modi accused the Congress party of neglecting the development of eastern Indian states during its long tenure in power.

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