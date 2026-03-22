PM Modi surpasses former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling’s record to become longest serving head of government

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday, March 22, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, calling it a “proud moment for the nation” and a testament to his enduring leadership and public service.



In a post on social media, Nadda noted that Prime Minister Modi has surpassed the 8,930-day record previously held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, marking a significant milestone in Indian political history.



Highlighting Modi’s political journey, Nadda underscored his evolution from serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to leading the country as Prime Minister, describing it as “truly inspiring.” He said the milestone reflects the Prime Minister’s deep commitment to the nation and his unwavering focus on public service.



The Union Minister further credited Modi’s leadership with steering India towards the vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” driven by policies aimed at inclusive growth and empowerment. He emphasized that initiatives under the Prime Minister’s tenure have focused on uplifting key sections of society, including the poor, youth, women, and farmers.



Nadda also pointed to India’s growing stature on the global stage, asserting that the country today stands more confident and influential under Modi’s leadership. He noted that the Prime Minister’s governance approach has consistently prioritized national interest while delivering tangible changes at the grassroots level.



Describing Modi’s leadership as one shaped by “trust, dedication, and a clear sense of purpose,” Nadda’s remarks come as leaders across the political spectrum reflect on the Prime Minister’s long tenure in public office and its impact on governance and development.