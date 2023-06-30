Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the metro on Friday (June 30) to attend an event at Delhi University.

Officials published photos of Modi on a metro train, sitting with commuters and conversing with them.

More than 1,000 paramilitary and police troops have been deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the centenary celebration's concluding ceremony.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for three buildings and unveil a series of coffee table books, according to reports.

These buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure would be for the faculty of technology, computer centre and academic block, they said.

The university officials also deployed more than 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces. A very tight security arrangement has been in place with a three-tire checking system.

Reports also claimed that no black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the closing ceremony of the university's centenary celebrations.