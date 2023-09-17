Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride on his way to unveil the YashoBhoomi convention centre in Delhi's Dwarka today on his birthday (September 17).

PM Modi was seen interacting with the commuters in the metro while on his way to inaugurate the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), YashoBhoomi.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro stastion 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 extension.

PM Modi interacted with the artisans, craftsmen upon reaching the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre.

YashoBhoomi is going to be one of the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities with a project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres.

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms, including, the main auditorium, a ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.



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