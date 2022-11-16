Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16 took over India's G-20 presidency at the forum's summit in Indonesia's Bali.

After taking the charge, Modi said that India is taking a charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill effects of the pandemic.

''At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,'' he added.

He also said that over the next year, India will strive to ensure that the G-20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action.

''The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship – "One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he added.

Modi further said that India will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country, adding, ''Our guests will get the full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness''.

''We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the 'Mother of Democracy. Together, we will make the G-20, a catalyst for global change,'' he said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the G-20 community for the adoption of the Bali Declaration.