Underlining that the mantra of the NDA government has been "reform, perform and transform", Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the 17th Lok Sabha took several decisions.

Addressing the last sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi said the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha was 97 per cent and 30 bill were passed during its term.

"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place, and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes... The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 18th Lok Sabha," said PM Modi during his speech.

The Prime Minister said democracy would be stronger the more quickly "the government gets out of people's day-to-day lives", asserting that he believed in 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

PM Modi also said the BJP government brought "social justice" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and tackled terrorism through stringent laws.

"During this Lok Sabha's term, several decisions for which many generations waited for long were taken. Article 370 was also abrogated during this Lok Sabha's term...I feel that those who drafted the Constitution would bless us for this," he said.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir were devoid of social justice. Today, we are satisfied that we have brought social justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in line with our commitment to social justice. Terrorism had become like a thorn, shooting bullets into the chest of the country... We formed strict laws against terrorism. I am of the firm belief that people who suffer through issues like this will receive strength like this," PM Modi further stated.