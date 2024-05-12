Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the opposition INDIA alliance, accusing them of surrendering to "illegal infiltrators" and issuing calls for "vote-jihad" against him. Addressing a rally in Barrackpore, West Bengal, the Prime Minister unveiled a five-point "guarantee" if re-elected for a third consecutive term.

The agenda includes opposing religion-based reservations, upholding existing quotas for marginalized communities, ensuring unfettered Ram Navami celebrations nationwide, implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and respecting the Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict.

Turning his focus to West Bengal, Modi highlighted the state's importance in his push to develop eastern India, a region he claims was neglected by previous governments despite its immense potential. "West Bengal is the most important state in Modi's mission for eastern India," he asserted, campaigning for sitting BJP MP Arjun Singh.

The Prime Minister trained his guns on the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing them of transforming Barrackpore's once-thriving industrial hub into a "hub of corruption." He also weighed in on the Sandeshkhali row, alleging that Trinamool "goons" were intimidating protesting women to withdraw complaints against the principal accused, in a bid to give him a "clean chit."