Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. President Murmu accepted the resignation and requested PM Modi and the Council to continue until the new government assumes office.

The Union cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha earlier in the day, according to sources. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 16. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections held on Tuesday.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, improved its performance by winning 99 seats in the elections, compared to 52 in 2019. This gain included victories in Rajasthan and Haryana, eating into the BJP's share.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, falling short of an absolute majority. However, in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron camp comfortably surpassed the halfway mark of 272 seats required to form the government.

Later today, both the NDA and INDIA bloc are scheduled to hold key meetings with their alliance partners to discuss election results and strategize for government formation.