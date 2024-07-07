Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for his welcoming comments regarding his recent visit to Austria. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over 40 years and comes at a significant time as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Austrian Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted the importance of this visit, stating, "This visit is a special honor as it is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India."

In response, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his interest in enhancing bilateral ties. He stated, "I am also interested in discussions to explore new avenues of cooperation to strengthen our relationship at this historic moment."

Prime Minister Modi also responded to Chancellor Nehammer's Twitter post, expressing his appreciation and eagerness for the upcoming discussions. He tweeted, “Thank you Chanchel @karlnehammer. It is an honor to visit Austria on the occasion of this historic moment. We look forward to our discussions on strengthening our countries' relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation. The shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law form the foundation upon which we build closer cooperation.”