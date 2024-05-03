In a fiery address at back-to-back rallies in Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal. Alleging a culture of corruption and politics of appeasement, PM Modi asserted that the TMC has marginalized Hindus, branding them as "second-class citizens" in the state.

Highlighting the recent Sandeshkhali case in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse involving leaders of the ruling party have emerged, PM Modi criticized the TMC's handling of the situation, accusing them of shielding the main accused, Shajahan Sheikh, due to his political affiliations. He condemned the reported apathy of the state government towards the victims and demanded justice for the atrocities committed against women.

PM Modi further questioned the TMC's priorities, referencing remarks made by TMC MLA Humayun Kabir about throwing Hindus into the Bhagirathi River. Expressing concern over the treatment of Hindus in Bengal, he challenged the TMC's stance on appeasement politics, questioning whether it takes precedence over basic humanity.

Drawing attention to the recent seizure of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali during a CBI raid, PM Modi raised doubts about the intended use of the weapons. He questioned whether such weaponry was meant to "strengthen democracy" in the state, insinuating deeper political motives behind the incident.

Responding to PM Modi's accusations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed the CBI raid as a staged event orchestrated by the central government to tarnish the reputation of the state government amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. She alleged that the arms and ammunition were planted by central agencies and cast doubt on the authenticity of the seizure.