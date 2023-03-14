Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most influential leaders in the world, is all set to address the India Today Conclave 2023, scheduled for March 17 and 18 in New Delhi. The iconic event, now in its 20th edition, is expected to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and debate on the most pressing issues facing India and the world today.

PM Modi's address at the Conclave comes at a time when the world is in turmoil, both economically and geopolitically, and India has emerged as a lighthouse of hope. As the 'Icon of India' speaker, PM Modi is expected to share his leadership strategies that are sure to shape the course of global development for years to come, said India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie.

This will be PM Modi's seventh appearance at the India Today Conclave, having first delivered a keynote address as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2003. In recent years, he has outlined the goals of a New India and showcased his popular programmes that came to be known as the Gujarat Model. This year's Conclave is themed around The India Moment, highlighting India's potential to be one of the drivers of global economic growth, thanks to its youngest working population and over 900 million internet users.

The India Today Conclave 2023 will bring together a diverse range of voices from politics, business, entertainment, sports, and academia, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and debate. The speakers include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, industrialists Anil Agarwal and Sanjiv Goenka, entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, actor Ram Charan, geneticist David Sinclair and retired chief justices SA Bobde and UU Lalit, among others.

The India Today Conclave 2023 will also set the agenda for the upcoming big election season as PM Modi leads the BJP's fight for a third consecutive term at the Centre. Prominent political personalities from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition will debate and discuss their policies, promises and prospects.

PM Modi's address at the India Today Conclave 2023 will be a key moment in shaping the course of global development. As India takes the centre stage in the world, poised to become the third largest economy and a key player in security of the seas, PM Modi's vision for a New India is sure to inspire and guide leaders around the world.